3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,350

Brick RANCH home in Huntersville with freshly painted interior and all new windows in the Fall of 2021! Enjoy the charm of this 1940's bungalow with hardwood floors, Living and Dining Rooms, an updated Kitchen with granite and Laundry Room. The Primary Bedroom has new flooring and it's own Full Bathroom. There are also 2 additional Bedrooms that share a 2nd Full Bathroom. This rental has a convenient location to Huntersville restaurants, shopping, I-77 and I-485. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. The fireplace in the Living Room is for decoration only and may not be used during the lease term. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets are allowed.

View More