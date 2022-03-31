3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,700

Adorable ranch home on picturesque setting in Huntersville. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has had recent updates including new LVP floors, new carpet in bedroom, new hot water heater, new shower in primary bathroom and the whole house has been repainted. Covered front porch goes across the front of the house and the back has a huge deck for relaxing. Nice living room w/TV bracket installed. The dining area blends into the nice kitchen with pantry & all appliances included. 2 good size secondary bedrooms w/large closets, hall bathroom w/new flooring & toilet. Nice primary bedroom w/lots of light and bathroom w/new floors, toilet shower & storage. The house sits on a huge shared lot. Lawn maintenance & water is included in rent. Only minutes to Northlake for shopping, dining & entertainment & easy access to I-485 & I-77. This is your perfect country getaway in the city! Please do not drive on the property without a REALTOR or property manager.