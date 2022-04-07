3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,750

BEAUTIFUL! In this great friendly neighborhood in Huntersville. Bright, airy 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom. Open floor plan with wood floors and neutral colors throughout the first floor. Kitchen boasts granite counters, stainless steel appliance and ample lighting. Master bedroom and master bath are upstairs along with 2 secondary bedrooms sharing a jack and jill bathroom. Front porch overlooks onto green space. WASHER/DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR. NO PETS