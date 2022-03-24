3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,800

Cul-de-sac lot w/large yard, no HOA! Large, flat outdoor space to run around or to enjoy entertaining. Spacious two story living room with open floor plan downstairs. Formal dining room downstairs can be used as a playroom or an office, kitchen has a large breakfast nook! Vaulted master bedroom ceiling & dual bathroom vanities. Exterior of home was just completely resided for better insulation quality(2019). Separate shed for tools or shop area. Agent is the homeowner & a licensed real estate agent. Fridge, washer & dryer are are included in the rent for this property. Close to shops, walk to North Mecklenburg Park! Lake Norman & easy access to interstate. Paint and new carpet in 2019. New flooring is being installed throughout downstairs for low maintenance and easy cleaning, there will be no carpet downstairs. Below is the application to apply: https://www.apartments.com/apply-online/?provider=apts&l=b9hs01c&u=jp1glj4

View More