3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,950

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,950

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $1,950

This classic 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home is in the popular community of Harvest Pointe. This home features a bright open floor plan, high ceilings, carpet & tile throughout, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen has stainless steel appliances, new counter tops, a breakfast nook, and a door that leads to the backyard. From the kitchen is the great room that has a cozy fireplace and large windows that help bring in tons on natural light, creating a great space for entertaining. The spacious main bedroom is on the 2nd floor and has high ceilings, great closet space, and an ensuite bath with dual sinks and tons of storage. The 2 other bedrooms are also spacious with great closet space and share a bath. Located in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School district. Conveniently located near I-77 and other major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, and more. Don’t miss out on this great opportunity!

