3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,050

This classic 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story brick home is in the popular neighborhood of Huntersville. This home features a spacious floor plan, wood-like tile flooring throughout, and a 2 car garage. The eat-in kitchen looks to the great room and has a full range of appliances, granite counter tops, and an island with a breakfast bar. The great room is full of natural light, has high ceilings, and a door that leads out to the backyard. The spacious main bedroom has vaulted ceilings and an ensuite bath with dual sinks, a walk-in shower, a bathtub, and a walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are also spacious and share a bath. Conveniently located near major roadways, giving you an easy commute and easy access to shops, dining, schools, and more. You won’t want to miss out on this great opportunity!