3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $2,355

nter this sweet 3-bed, 2 full bath home past the FORMAL DINING ROOM which is decorated with wainscoting. The entire first floor is planked in easy-care LVP flooring and includes the family room with a FIREPLACE at its heart, the stainless steel and granite kitchen, and the adjacent dining area. The carpeted primary suite features a separate sitting room, a VERY LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, and an ensuite bath with a soaking tub, separate shower, and two-sink vanity. The large secondary bedrooms are also carpeted and share two bathrooms. Additionally, this home comes with a 2-car garage, hookups for your washer/dryer, and a grassy backyard and large, covered patio with views of a wooded lot line beyond.