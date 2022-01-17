3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $260,000

GREAT POTENTIAL!!!! This 3 + acre tract of land is nestled within a quiet sub-division that has no HOA. The land is currently occupied by a 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, Singlewide home, however, the lot is perfect for a Developer to build several single family homes or an individual to build their custom dream home. Prime Huntersville location conveniently located to I-77, Highway 73 and shopping. Land is scarce, so please act fast!