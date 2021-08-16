 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $260,000

Great location with easy access to I77, Hwy 73, Harris Teeter, CVS, Birkdale, and many other shops! Inside has a fresh neutral color palette, new flooring installed throughout just last year. Warm gas log fireplace, gas heat, and also a gas water heater. Eat-in Kitchen with a breakfast bar equipped with stove, dishwasher, microwave, and refrigerator. All bedrooms on the upper level with plenty of closet space. Master bedroom features trey ceilings and a large open, spacious master bathroom.

