 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $297,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $297,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $297,000

This spacious, three-level, Carrington Ridge townhome is the perfect layout for living, dining and entertaining on the main level. Welcome your guests into an inviting living room featuring built-in bookcases & fireplace. Enjoy the dedicated dining room that leads into the large kitchen- you'll love the large island, pantry, granite countertops, tile backsplash & tons of storage. The family room is perfect for entertaining with easy access to a covered patio & paver patio. Easy maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout first and second levels! On the second level you will find a spacious owners suite w/walk-in closet & bathroom, a sunny secondary bedroom, additional full bathroom & flex space. The private, third level has its own large bedroom, walk-in closet and full-bathroom - the perfect flex space to serve any purpose! Enjoy the many amenities Carrington Ridge has to offer, including outdoor pool, recreation area, playground and more. Easy access to I-77 and I-485.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics