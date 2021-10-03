This spacious, three-level, Carrington Ridge townhome is the perfect layout for living, dining and entertaining on the main level. Welcome your guests into an inviting living room featuring built-in bookcases & fireplace. Enjoy the dedicated dining room that leads into the large kitchen- you'll love the large island, pantry, granite countertops, tile backsplash & tons of storage. The family room is perfect for entertaining with easy access to a covered patio & paver patio. Easy maintenance luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout first and second levels! On the second level you will find a spacious owners suite w/walk-in closet & bathroom, a sunny secondary bedroom, additional full bathroom & flex space. The private, third level has its own large bedroom, walk-in closet and full-bathroom - the perfect flex space to serve any purpose! Enjoy the many amenities Carrington Ridge has to offer, including outdoor pool, recreation area, playground and more. Easy access to I-77 and I-485.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $297,000
