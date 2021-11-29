 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $320,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $320,000

Imagine Life in Your Lovely Ranch Home, No More Stairs and Rocking Chair Front Porch! Welcome Home to Charming Tree Lined Hager’s Ferry Community with Stately Lots. Impressive Open Floor Plan, Large Great Room with Soaring Ceilings, Flex Room Ideal Work from Home Office, Formal Dining or Playroom, Meals are a Breeze in This Bright Cheery Kitchen: SS Appliance New 2019, White Cabinets with lots of light. Guest will Love Your Outdoor Living Space on Large Deck with Charming Stone Firepit Overlooking the Privacy Fenced Spacious Yard. Resort Like Owner’s Suite with Stunning Tray Ceiling, Large WIC, Private Bath with Double Sinks, Stall Shower and Garden Tub to Soak Away Stress. NEW HVAC in 2021, Water Heater 2020. Be in Your New Home for the Holidays

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim
Columnists

John M. Crisp: Kyle Rittenhouse is also a victim

  • Updated

Kyle Rittenhouse is 18 years old. On Aug. 25, 2020, when Rittenhouse killed two men during a night of civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, he was 17. But when he took the stand during his murder trial, he looked like he could be 13. Defendants in murder trials often do themselves no favors by testifying in their own defense, but Rittenhouse probably helped himself. He was soft-spoken and ...

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Nov. 10-17

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Nov. 10-17. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics