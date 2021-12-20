3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $325,000

!!! Contemporary home in HUNTERSVILLE on Large 3/4 of an acre lot with NO HOA DUES and this home has 3 Fireplaces - one in the Master Bedroom, 1 in the two-story Great Room & 1 in the Basement Den !!! Split Bedroom Design / Master Bedroom and Bedroom #2 are Split from one another, but on the Main level / Master Bedroom has glass doors to rear deck + Master bath & plenty of closet space / Upstairs consist of the 3rd Bedroom & it’s on Full Bathroom and a really nice spacious Bonus Room overlooking the Great Room below / Main level has HUGE Great Room and Real Brick Fireplace + dual sets of glass doors to the Large Deck overlooking mountain-like setting-backyard, tons of trees = Great Privacy !!!! Spacious Basement has 4th Full Bath, Den with Fireplace & glass doors to backyard + Storage area & several closets / Rear deck is RICKETY & owners prefer you not walk on / Kitchen needs appliances / CONFIRMED APPOINTMENT REQUIRED - OWNER WILL DEACTIVATE SECURITY REMOTELY PRIOR TO YOUR ARRIVAL.