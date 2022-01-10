3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $335,000

Great Huntersville location with a rural feel but an easy drive to restaurants, shopping medical facilities and more. The home has an open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with granite countertops, beautiful backsplash, stainles steel appliances, open to great room and dining area. Enjoy sitting by the fire in this lovely space. Formal dining room with bay window on the front of the house as you enter. Great space to entertain. Upstairs are three bedrooms. The primary bedroom is spacious, light filled. Primary bath has garden tub and shower. Second bedroom and third bedroom are on this floor as well as the laundry room.