 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $345,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $345,000

Move right in to this well maintained corner unit town home. Clean, neutral and spacious, this open floorplan features upgraded stainless steel kitchen appliances, master on main with big closet, extra large separate shower and whirlpool tub. The upper level features 2 very large bedrooms and a family room/loft. No maintenance exterior - lawn service in both front and rear yards plus quarterly pest control is provided by the HOA. Wonderful location with great community amenities - swimming pool, playground and open area parks throughout the community. A quick drive to both the Birkdale area and exit 23.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics