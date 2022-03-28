3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $354,000

Welcome to this awesome, end unit townhome in the highly sought after, Skybrook neighborhood. Open floorplan with hardwood flooring throughout main living area, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances in kitchen. New refrigerator in 2019. Fresh new paint! Formal dining area and breakfast nook. Large primary bedroom with en suite and 2 secondary bedrooms on 3rd floor. Ground level has a huge bonus room and more storage! One car garage. New A/C and hot water heater in 2019! You can walk to the swim and tennis club! Golf course community! You don't want to miss it!