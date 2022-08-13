3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $359,900

Looking for a pristine, low maintenance home? This is the one you’ve been waiting for! This gorgeous 3 bed/2.5 baths townhome has been meticulously maintained and is move in ready! Feel the openness of the main level right when you walk in the door. The kitchen features beautiful granite countertops, SS appliances, tile backsplash, wood floors and large island for your bar stools. Perfect for your inner chef and entertainer. Enjoy a serene, private backyard with large patio w/paver extension, raised garden beds and electric awning for the perfect shaded area. Upper level holds 3 bedrooms and laundry room for easy access. Spacious primary bedroom and primary bath w/tile floor, dual vanity, and large tile surround shower. Community pool, playground and pocket parks for relaxing all included in low HOA. Easy access to 485, shopping and restaurants. Kitchen refrigerator & washer/dryer convey. Wow!