3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $375,000

Beautiful home with tons of upgrades!! Open floor plan ranch with vaulted ceilings in living room, Cherry wood cabinets in kitchen, with granite countertops, tiled back splash, stainless steel appliances and gas range. Master bath has been completed updated with high-end finishes throughout!! Out back you will find a custom storage shed and large fenced in yard, as well as large deck, patio and pergola, with a firepit for entertaining. This home has it all and is just minutes to Birkdale and everything Huntersville has to offer!! No HOA!! Multiple offers have been received. Seller is asking all offers be submitted by Sunday, 12/19 at 5pm.