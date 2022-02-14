 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $379,900

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $379,900

If you have been waiting for an exceptionally clean, newly updated, family home in a great subdivision with wonderful neighbors and a terrific pool, you won't be disappointed in this one. Hardwoods floors throughout lower level, granite countertops, white kitchen, formal dining room, large breakfast area leading to a 2-story great room and half bath complete the lower level. Upstairs you will find a large primary suite with newly updated bathroom fixtures, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and full bath finish off the upper floor. The beautiful outdoor patio with firepit and decorative lighting provide a great place for entertaining.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics