If you have been waiting for an exceptionally clean, newly updated, family home in a great subdivision with wonderful neighbors and a terrific pool, you won't be disappointed in this one. Hardwoods floors throughout lower level, granite countertops, white kitchen, formal dining room, large breakfast area leading to a 2-story great room and half bath complete the lower level. Upstairs you will find a large primary suite with newly updated bathroom fixtures, garden tub, and walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms, laundry, and full bath finish off the upper floor. The beautiful outdoor patio with firepit and decorative lighting provide a great place for entertaining.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $379,900
