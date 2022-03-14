3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $379,900

Superb location in the heart of Huntersville's exit 23. A stone's throw from Publix, Harris Teeter, the new Lowes Foods, Duck Donuts, CVS, hospital and the Huntersville business park. and less than a mile from I-77. A three bedroom and two bathroom former model home in the Melbourne neighborhood which has pool, tennis and playground amenities. Level yard and ZERO steps into the home. The 1.5 story property has main level bedroom and bathrooms and a nice flex/bonus room over the garage. Fenced back yard. Fireplace and gas logs have not been used by previous tenant. SOLD AS IS.