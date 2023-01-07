Gorgeous custom home with beautiful craftsmanship in a convenient Huntersville location. The main level features an open floor plan with spacious dining and living areas. The Great Room is highlighted by a beautifully appointed fireplace with built-in shelving surround sound. Upgraded GE appliances, white quartz countertops and beautiful white cabinetry with soft close drawers. The main level has wide-plank engineered hardwood floors and custom trim work including elegant arches and crown molding. Second floor primary bedroom has a tray ceiling and additional trim features. All bathrooms include tile floors and granite or quartz countertops. HOA fee includes lawn maintenance, exterior maintenance and exterior insurance. The backyard has a 6' privacy fence and planter boxes. Great location with easy access to 77 and 485.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $385,000
