3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $389,000

New Construction in Norman Park! Don't miss this opportunity to own a brand-new single-family dwelling ranch in a well-established community. Nice corner lot. Home is located in a highly desired area, 10-12 minutes away from Highway 77. Open space area that integrates living room, dining room and kitchen. Kitchen features Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Waterproof vinyl plank in common areas and rooms. Laundry room with utility sink included. Ample 2 car garage.