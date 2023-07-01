Beautiful must see home in the perfect location. This home is location in the sought-after Stoneybrook Station community and is Move in Ready! Conveniently nested around local shops, restaurants and in close proximity to major highways and uptown. This modern, open floor plan comes complete with all the upgrades. The large center island is great for entertaining. And the kitchen boasts generous counter space making cooking and entertaining a delight. Upstairs you will find the owners suite to be spacious and inviting. The walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom make this the perfect floor plan. The neighborhood amenities include a resort-style pool, playground and cabana. Trust me you do not want to miss this opportunity.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $390,500
