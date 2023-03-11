This newly built home, in Huntersville, is filled with eye catching amenities. Located in the desirable, family friendly neighborhood of Stoneybrook Station, this 3/bed 2.5/bath offers lovely landscaping and a beautiful interior. A charming front porch provides the perfect welcome home, and the charm doesn't stop there! The interior boasts an open, spacious floor plan with abundant natural light and upgraded light fixtures giving it a warm, inviting vibe. Shiny maple wood flooring runs throughout the home The kitchen is truly a home chef's dream, complete with the most modern, stylish features: quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, white cabinetry and subway tile backsplash. The large master bedroom with oversized windows offers sunlit views of the community pool. You'll love the modern master bath with walk-in shower, grey tiling and dual sinks. A resort like pool and community center, located just a few yards away, are just a few of the perks this home provides.