3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $398,000

Welcome to this modern chic home. White kitchen cabinet, gray bathroom cabinet, beautiful light fixtures bring you a modern feel. Open floor plan, spacious rooms, big lot on second floor, primary bedroom comes with 2 big walk in closets. Fenced yard facing woods, quite and private. Shops and restaurants are within 5 mins driving range. Convenient location, great school district. Washer, dryer and Ring door bell NOT to convey, the refrigerator in the garage stays, but not the one with touch screen in the kitchen. Seller prefers to close in the beginning of Dec and lease back to Dec 31.