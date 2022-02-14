3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $409,900

Freshly painted interior and new carpet. Charleston style Saussy Burbank home with tons of potential. This home backs up to Birkdale Homeowners Association property and has a great view of the natural common area in the front of the home. Great opportunity to get into this amazing Huntersville neighbohood. Location is great for shopping and restaurants at Birkdale Village. Also enjoy new restaurants located in Birkdale Landing. Neighborhood offers community pool, tennis courts, basket ball courts and playground. Move-in ready and waiting for your personal touch!