3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $409,900

Built in 2020, this beautiful townhome features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and is located in an amenity rich community close to everything you could want! The main floor features an open floor plan with LVP flooring throughout, dining area, family room and beautiful kitchen with white cabinetry, granite countertops, large island with bar seating, stainless appliances and separate pantry! The upper level includes the primary suite with a deep tray ceiling, walk-in closet, upgraded private bathroom with double vanity, tile floors and large tiled shower. Additional full bath has LVP floors, tub/shower combo and large vanity with knee hole. The exterior features a deck, privacy walls and detached 2-car garage. The washer, dryer and refrigerator remain! Community amenities include outdoor pool, playground, walking trails and more! Close to Birkdale, Lake Norman, I-77, I-485, Uptown Charlotte, airport, shopping, restaurants, schools and so much more!

