3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $425,000

This Birkdale home is conveniently located with access to shopping, restaurants and an easy commute to Charlotte and airport. Birkdale offers amenities such as tennis courts, volleyball court, golf course & sidewalks. As you enter, you’ll find a cozy sitting room great for use as an office, dining room, powder room, sunroom perfect for relaxing with a cup of coffee and a good book, a family room with fireplace and cathedral ceiling, as well as a kitchen with island and breakfast area. Upstairs, you’ll discover a spacious owner’s suite with double vanity, shower, and garden tub in the bathroom as well as a large walk-in closet and linen closet. Also located on the second floor are two more bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a laundry room. Out back, you can relax on the deck overlooking the fenced yard with mature trees. Come see your new home today!

