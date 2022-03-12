3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $427,990

Own luxury 3-story townhome with a 2-car attached garage in an incredible location! The Serenade plan offers 3-4 bedrooms, 2.5-3.5 bathrooms, a finished rec room and covered outdoor living space. With 2148+ sq. ft. you have plenty of space to spread out and entertain guests. Our highly coveted Cabarrus County schools are just a short drive away. Convenient access to I-485 and I-85 provides easy commute to the city. Plus, there's plenty of shopping, restaurants and entertainment at Concord Mills, Birkdale Village and Afton Ridge. Seller to pay $5,000 towards closing cost with our preferred lender. To- Be- Built.