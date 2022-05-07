 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $430,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $430,000

You won't want to miss this well maintained 3 bed 2.5 bath one story home in the beautiful community of Vermillion. Built in 2020, it boasts an open concept, laminate flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances in a beautiful kitchen with a quartz island. Bedrooms and family room have ceiling fans and primary bedroom has trey ceiling. Cute covered front porch with stone accents and fenced in back yard with deck and landscaping. Plus a two car garage! Conservation buffer behind house gives privacy. Community features two pools, playground area, walking trails and even a neighborhood restaurant/bar! Schedule your appointment now! Refrigerator, washer, dryer and window treatments convey. HVAC serviced on 4/25/22.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular