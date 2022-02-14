3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $435,000

Tree-lined streets and quiet greet you as you walk into this beautiful home. Covered front porch to rest and reflect. Hardwoods in foyer lead to Flex room w/French doors. Open great room w/high ceilings. Bright and cheery chefs kitchen w/island and pull out drawers. Eating nook with abundance of natural sunlight with easy access to spacious deck and flat, fenced backyard. Laundry room and deep shelved pantry on main. Upstairs is a large master suite and huge bonus room with wood floors and lots of light. 2 bedrooms with Jack and Jill bath. Master bath updated (2019). NEST thermostats and garage door links w/smartphone app. 240v outlet for electric car in garage. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator to convey (approx. 1 years old) Convenient to I-77 & 485. Just a short trip to Birkdale, Lake Norman, Uptown Charlotte and Charlotte-Douglas Airport.