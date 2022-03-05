 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $449,000

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $449,000

Seeking a new home but can't wait to build? Look no further than this pristine ranch in the sought after Vermillion neighborhood. Built in 2019, this home has all the finishes that buyers want. The upgraded kitchen overlooks a large family room with LVP floors and a wall of windows that provide plenty of natural light. The split bedroom layout creates space for a private primary bedroom and bathroom with oversized shower and two walk-in closets! The two secondary bedrooms, full bath, and office can be found on the opposite side of home. Enjoy peaceful evenings on your large screened in porch overlooking the well manicured and private, fenced in backyard with paver patio - great for relaxing and entertaining! Don't miss Vermillion's amenities including 2 pools, playground, walking trails and the popular Harvey's Bar and Grill and B2 Taproom. Conveniently located to I-77 and I-485, shopping and dining. Contact Renee Hornor with Premier South at 704-301-3643 to schedule a showing.This home won't last long!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 24-March 2

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 24-March 2. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics