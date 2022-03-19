3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $475,000

This amazing, like new, 1 Story, Lennar Ranch shows just like a model home!! The spacious open concept floor plan with large great room and lots of natural light, is perfect for entertaining. The fabulous gourmet kitchen is a chef's dream, with enormous island, granite countertops, tile backsplash, upgraded SS appliances, and cabinets galore with custom pull out shelving. The huge master bedroom has two sitting areas with extended space for reading, yoga etc. plus access to the screened porch out back to enjoy morning coffee. With upgraded lighting fixtures throughout the home, a large dining room with detailed wainscoting, plus two oversized guest rooms, this home is a must see!! Nice neighborhood amenities with Clubhouse, Saltwater pool, and playground area. Great Huntersville location, close to shopping restaurants and top schools.