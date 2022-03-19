3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,997

Home is where the heart is! Come, see this spectacular meticulously maintained Ranch-Style home in the popular and newer community of Magnolia Walk in Huntersville! This home is perfect for entertaining and boast with features galore; including an open floor concept with a gorgeous island kitchen and Breakfast bar, gas stove, solid wood white cabinets with beautiful gray granite counter tops. In the remainder of the home who will enjoy a spacious owners suite overlooking your backyard, two huge walk-in closets, owners bath with two sinks, and super walk-in shower. This stunning home also features 2 spacious bedrooms and a flex room. You can "call it what you like" as well as a mudd room with laundry, 2-car garage & veranda where you can kick off your shoes and relax after a long day. This home is located in the heart of Huntersville with easy access to I-77 within 5 minutes and shopping; minutes away. There is a paved walking trail to Huntersville Family and Aquatic Center.