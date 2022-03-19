 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,997

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,997

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $484,997

Home is where the heart is! Come, see this spectacular meticulously maintained Ranch-Style home in the popular and newer community of Magnolia Walk in Huntersville! This home is perfect for entertaining and boast with features galore; including an open floor concept with a gorgeous island kitchen and Breakfast bar, gas stove, solid wood white cabinets with beautiful gray granite counter tops. In the remainder of the home who will enjoy a spacious owners suite overlooking your backyard, two huge walk-in closets, owners bath with two sinks, and super walk-in shower. This stunning home also features 2 spacious bedrooms and a flex room. You can "call it what you like" as well as a mudd room with laundry, 2-car garage & veranda where you can kick off your shoes and relax after a long day. This home is located in the heart of Huntersville with easy access to I-77 within 5 minutes and shopping; minutes away. There is a paved walking trail to Huntersville Family and Aquatic Center.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), March 3-9

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from March 3-9. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics