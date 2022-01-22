3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $485,000

Welcome Home! This immaculate home will not disappoint. You will feel right at home is spacious entertainer's dream. Primary bedroom on main and secondary bedroom on main! Gourmet kitchen with double wall oven, gas cooktop, and bountiful counter space. Private suite with adjoining luxurious bathroom and walk-in closet. HUGE second floor loft and guest bedroom/bathroom. Tons of upgrades included! Office/flex room could easily be converted into a 4th bedroom. Your open, flat fenced backyard provides ample space for all your outdoor activities. Minutes to uptown charlotte and all the dining and shopping Birkdale has to offer. This is one you won't want to miss. ***Don't miss the open houses Saturday and Sunday from 1-4PM, these are the only available showing times***