3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $495,000

Beautiful home in great Huntersville location! Wide-open floor plan, custom kitchen w/ granite countertops and breakfast bar, primary bedroom suite on main level with huge bathroom and walk-in closet, guest bedroom suite on main, addt'l bedroom and full bath on second floor with large bonus and study. Tile plank flooring downstairs, tile bathrooms, crown moldings, surround sound, large laundry room w/ pantry and so much more! This home has been lived only about 50% of the year so the condition is like new! Back patio (partially covered) is perfect for outdoor fun and beautiful sunsets! Near to all conveniences (grocery stores, dining, I-77 and health care). The remaining 15 year structural home warranty from M/I Homes is transferrable to the new owner, restrictions apply. **Listing agent related to seller