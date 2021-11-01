Beautiful, All Brick, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Ranch Home w/2 car garage located on Golf Course in highly desirable Birkdale Community! Covered, welcoming entry! Extremely Open Plan features Great Room w/gas fireplace, heavy crown molding, great architectural details & spacious Dining Area! Dining Area w/large bay window for AMAZING Golf Course views & tons of natural light! Upgraded Kitchen offers granite counters, kitchen island w/storage, tile backsplash, 42" cabinets for plenty of storage, custom lighting, spacious breakfast area, pantry & hardwood flooring! Spacious Office w/French doors! Large Primary Bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan/light & private bath! Primary Bathroom features dual vanity, tiled shower, separate garden tub, tile floors & large walk in closet! Spacious Secondary Bedrooms! Full Bath w/dual vanity, tub/shower combination & tile floors! Large, Private, 2 tiered Deck, perfect for relaxing & enjoying your GOLF COURSE views!
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $509,900
