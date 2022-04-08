 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $515,000

Enter the beautiful and popular open floor plan into a large family room. The kitchen has beautiful granite countertops. The cozy breakfast area with a bay window looks out on a beautiful backyard. Upstairs the Primary Suite has a large walk-in closet. The oversized bonus room can be used as a possible theater room, playroom, office, or guest room.

