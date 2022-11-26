3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $549,900

Looking for a new Huntersville community; look no further. Don't miss this open concept Ranch home in "like new" condition. Less than one year old 3 BR/2.5 bath home with an open Kitchen, Family Room and large Sunroom; all perfect for entertaining. Home has been well taken care of by its current owners. Occupied less than one year. WHY WAIT FOR NEW CONSTRUCTION TO BE COMPLETE WHEN YOU CAN MOVE INTO NEAR PERECTION NOW!