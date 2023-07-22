This absolute show-stopper of a home recently appraised over list price in the sought after Vermillion community! Be delighted by the stunning open plan and beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, appliances, and quartz countertops. The large family room leads out to the rear patio to a huge flat backyard, ready to become your great outdoor entertaining space! All bedrooms are generously sized with a beautiful owner's suite and bathroom with dual vanities, tub, and upgraded shower, leading to a spacious walk-in closet. Add to this another two bedrooms with their own bathrooms, and you have a home that you can really spread into. While this home is just outside the Vermillion subdivision entrance, this property comes with the benefit of access to Vermillion's stellar amenities, including 2 swimming pools, an on-site community restaurant and bar, walking trails, and more! I-77 and 485 are just minutes away for easy access to uptown Charlotte and access to Lake Norman within minutes!