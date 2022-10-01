3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $605,000

Price Improvement! Fantastic opportunity in Arrington Community. You will be impressed the second you pull up to this beautiful house. This home has been cared for and is move-in ready. Great open floor plan with primary bedroom on the main level. The primary suite has a large walk-in closet, glass surround shower, double vanities, and a separate toilet. Second bedroom on the main level with full bathroom. Gourmet kitchen with large center island, chef's appliances including double ovens, pantry, breakfast area, AND separate dining room. Upstairs offers large bonus/loft area, 3rd bedroom, and 3rd full bath. The backyard is designed for entertaining. A beautiful screened-in porch opens up to a large paver patio with built-in outdoor grill. Great location in Huntersville with easy access to Hwy, Lake Normand and Birkdale Village. The Arringtinton Community has Olympic size salt water pool, kiddie pool, club house, playground, and walking trails. Schedule you appointment today!