No need to head to the mountains! Enjoy your own 3 acre private get away right here in Huntersville! Home has exceptional features and tasteful architectural details such as exposed wood beams, skylight, amazing shiplap cladded ceiling, three working wood burning fireplaces, solid wood interior doors, and hardwood floors throughout the upper two levels. Kitchen has been remodeled with Quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and beautiful glazed cabinetry. Master bath has a newly tiled walk-in shower, granite counter and an adjacent powder room. Basement has an office, full bath and large gathering room, along with an enormous storage area in the unfinished portion. Roof and windows are about 10 years old and one HVAC replaced in 2008 and one in 2020. Other features of this home include a large screened in porch with vinyl sliding windows, over-sized composite deck and a storage shed! Home is close to all highways, shops and restaurants!! Come see this beautiful property today!
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $625,000
