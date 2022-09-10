Don't miss this beautiful home with Huntersville amenities and Concord schools!!! Beautiful home with three bedrooms and an expansive loft area upstairs. Hardwood floors abound, with all of the right upgrades throughout! The primary bedroom is large with lots of natural light and flows seamlessly into the primary bathroom, with granite countertops that include a custom closet system. Don't miss the kitchen, which is perfect for the chef of the home. It consists of a large island, upgraded stainless steel appliances, a gas range, and many other features. The second floor features a loft with an additional full bathroom. The loft is a great flex space that could be used as an office, playroom, game room, or for guests. Don't miss out on this opportunity in a beautiful neighborhood.
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $649,500
Related to this story
Most Popular
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Car…
With school starting back up, it is a good time to remind ourselves to be on the lookout for more traffic, more kids and, of course, school bu…
A man shot by police officers at Concord Mills Mall on Aug. 31 died over the weekend, authorities said.
North Carolina released its state accountability results for the 2021-22 academic school year, and the two local school districts saw gains in…
Ultraprocessed foods include prepackaged soups, sauces and frozen pizza and pleasure foods like hot dogs, french fries, sodas, store-bought cookies, cakes, candies, doughnuts, ice cream and many more.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Aug. 21-27. For more information regarding specific plots o…
Moscow says the move is payback for U.S. sanctions against Russians because of the conflict in Ukraine. Among the best known names on the list: Actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller.
Abby White, Lake Norman High School’s 2021 valedictorian, is headed to Guatemala City, Guatemala, to serve an 18-month mission for The Church …
A strike at UPS would affect nearly every household in the country.
Today, The Tribune begins its 18th annual series of articles looking back at the news and newspaper advertisements from Mooresville’s newspape…