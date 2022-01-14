3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $700,000

1.5 story house on 4 acres in the heart of Huntersville! Detached 2 car garage workshop, and Property has been surveyed recently and this sale includes the house and a 2 acre LOT 2, and the 2 acre LOT 1 pictured in the attached survey. House is currently on working well and septic permitted for 3br. Top floor of house has another room and a bathroom. Please contact the city of charlotte about possible city water/sewer hookup availability in the future.