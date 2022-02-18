 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $745,000

Waterfront ranch home with walk out basement settled on 1.09 acres featuring a covered boat slip, with Trex composite U Shaped floating dock and separate boat house. Main level features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, large kitchen with granite countertops and tile backsplash, dining area, laundry closet, and sunroom that leads out to large Trex composite deck with lake views. The finished basement features a large great room with a beautiful hand crafted stone gas fireplace, built in tv, built in wine refrigerator and bar area with built in desk shelving. It also features a half bathroom and electronic/utility room. Large back patio area for entertaining and a 2 car attached garage. Great location on the south end of Lake Norman, 20 miles to Uptown Charlotte, 20 miles to Airport and only 2 miles to Birkdale Village with lots of dining and shopping options. Come home to enjoy life at the lake and relax. Plenty of room for your kayaks and paddle boards.

