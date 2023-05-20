This stunning home is the epitome of luxury living, with all the latest updates and move-in readiness. It boasts a Covina model design from Classica Homes, perfect for those seeking the convenience of single-story living with a spacious second floor for guests and entertainment. The main level is anything but ordinary, featuring a private Bedroom Suite, Study, Powder Room, and generously sized primary closet. The kitchen is the social hub of the home, opens to the Great Room and Dining Room, which showcases a striking wall of glass that opens to the outdoor living space. The Owner's Suite is a serene haven with beautiful backyard views, room-sized closets, and a lavish bath that rivals a 5-star hotel. The second floor is versatile, with a large Bonus Room, third Bedroom, and Storage Rooms. The L-shaped Bonus Room is perfect for family fun and entertainment. . This home offers an enchanted living experience that is both beautiful and practical.