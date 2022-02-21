3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $214,900

Say hello to your Home sweet Home oasis/mini homestead you have been waiting for just in time for Spring. This is a 3 bed/2 bath 1620 Sqft roomy floor plan renovated extensively in & out. Say good-bye 2 water & sewer bills 4 good! Home sits on nearly 1 acre located in a quaint country setting nestled in a peaceful Cul-de-sac just off 73 while conveniently close to everything. County charm & modern flair infused throughout. Large living room is the center piece w/vaulted beamed ceilings & fireplace that leads to walk out decks through a Pella Patio slider. Water proof/scratch resistant vinyl floating floor, Blue-Tooth speaker system, USB-outlets, night lights, SSTL appliance, Tons of cabinets & storage, High end cabinetry, Roof, HVAC lines , granite, glass back splash, SSTL-Farm sink, spacious laundry rm & walk-in-pantry. A elegant master ensuite w/double closets, double farmhouse vanity & huge custom shower. Fenced yard, 3 decks, 2 gates, 1 porch & new vapor barrier. A must see.