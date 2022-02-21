 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $214,900

3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $214,900

Say hello to your Home sweet Home oasis/mini homestead you have been waiting for just in time for Spring. This is a 3 bed/2 bath 1620 Sqft roomy floor plan renovated extensively in & out. Say good-bye 2 water & sewer bills 4 good! Home sits on nearly 1 acre located in a quaint country setting nestled in a peaceful Cul-de-sac just off 73 while conveniently close to everything. County charm & modern flair infused throughout. Large living room is the center piece w/vaulted beamed ceilings & fireplace that leads to walk out decks through a Pella Patio slider. Water proof/scratch resistant vinyl floating floor, Blue-Tooth speaker system, USB-outlets, night lights, SSTL appliance, Tons of cabinets & storage, High end cabinetry, Roof, HVAC lines , granite, glass back splash, SSTL-Farm sink, spacious laundry rm & walk-in-pantry. A elegant master ensuite w/double closets, double farmhouse vanity & huge custom shower. Fenced yard, 3 decks, 2 gates, 1 porch & new vapor barrier. A must see.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16
Local News

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 10-16

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 10-16. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics