 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $215,000

3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $215,000

Step into this beautifully updated home! You will not believe your eyes! Open floor plan with lots of room to roam around. Split bedroom plan. Large kitchen with island and oversized dining room, perfect for entertaining. Barn doors open up into a farmhouse style sitting room. The walk-in closet in the main bedroom is a must see! This one won't last long. Come see it today. Showings will begin Thursday April 28.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular