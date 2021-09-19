 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $310,000

Come home to this gorgeous country home available in Iron Station. Home boast several mature trees outside and a flat back yard that would be perfect for an in-ground pool. Home has a spacious back deck and has privacy to make it your own private oasis. Inside the house has large rooms and large bathrooms. Master bathroom has a glass modern shower along with a large soaking tub. The homes kitchen is large and spacious, professional Frigidaire refrigerator will stay with home. Home has an open floor plan and all new update systems.

