Freedom Homes by D.R. Horton at The Farm at Ingleside is a magnificent community of new homes thoughtfully designed and geared toward the active adult, offering low-maintenance living. This community is designed to be your private retreat while surrounded by conveniences of shopping, restaurants and easy access to Hwy. 16. It is also just minutes from renowned Lake Norman, the largest man-made lake in NC. Amenities include a clubhouse with great room, fireplace, kitchenette, fitness center, a zero-entry pool and future walking trails. This active living new community offers a wide range of ranch floor plans with an optional 2nd floor to meet your needs. The combination of location, amenities, included features and quality-built homes, it's easy to see why so many are seeking this new hidden gem. With the time youll save with your low-maintenance yard, you can pursue virtually any activity that comes to mind.
3 Bedroom Home in Iron Station - $419,962
