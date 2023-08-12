Immerse yourself in the allure of contemporary comfort with this captivating 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom ranch-style haven. On a cul-de-sac street, this impeccably maintained residence exudes pride of ownership. Mohawk Rev laminate flooring stretches seamlessly through the entry hall, great room, kitchen, and dining area. A flexible third bedroom was repurposed as office space. There's an expansive great room, where a gas log fireplace adds a cozy touch, ceiling fan, and 70" TV over fireplace remains. This inviting space flows effortlessly into the well-appointed kitchen, adorned with elegant granite countertops that extend into the bathrooms. The kitchen is a culinary haven, featuring a breakfast bar, a gas cooktop and oven for gourmet creations, a convenient walk-in pantry, microwave, dishwasher, and disposal. Separate dining area with sliding glass door to screened porch. A spacious primary bedroom with ceiling fan, elegant bathroom w/ double sink vanity, granite counters, walk-in closet.